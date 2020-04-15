Daily Highlights – 16th May

Here are the latest news updates for 16th May

MNDF Advises Caution for Sea Travelers

Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) has warned caution on sea travel due to extreme weather conditions in the country.

MNDF has said that numerous cases at sea have been reported to Coast Guard due to the current weather. MNDF has advised to acquire the latest weather forecast before travelling and to secure lifejackets and water pumps before starting the journey.

MNDF has also advised not to exceed the passenger and cargo limits during this time.

President Extends Closure of all Government Offices until 28th May

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih has ordered that all government offices are to remain closed between the 17th and 28th of May.

The closure of government offices has been extended to ensure compliance with the Health Protection Agency’s (HPA’s) orders to extend the full lockdown of the Greater Male’ Region (Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale) for an additional 14 days. During this time, general members of the public within the Greater Male’ Region may not leave their homes or drive vehicles. Further, public transport services will remain temporarily halted throughout Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’.

Islamic Ministry has Received More Than MVR 2 Million as Zakat Payment

Islamic Minister Dr Ahmed Zahir has announced that the ministry has so far received MVR 2,482,000 as Zakat payments.

He also stated that online payments accounted for 53, 597 individuals.

Minister noted that the number of Zakat received is lower than previous years, however, the figure was positive given the current circumstances and economic state of the country.

Due to difficulties in forming a register for the underprivilege this year, hence the ministry will be using the previous year’s underprivilege list to distribute Zakat.

India Naval Ship Repatriates 588 stranded Indians from the Maldives.

Indian Naval Ship Jalashwa has departed from the Maldives with 588 Indian national stranded in the Maldives due to lockdown.

Under Operation Samudra Setu India has already repatriated 688 Indians from the Maldives on 10th May.

Those who have been departed will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine period after they arrive at Kerala.

Maldives has reported more than 1000 cases of COVID-19, out of which 99 individuals are Indian Nationals.

