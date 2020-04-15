COVID-19: Maldives extends closure of government offices till May 28

President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih on Friday extended the closure of all government offices until May 28, after the second 14-day extension of the Greater Male’ Region lockdown to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in the Maldives.

This is in compliance with the Health Protection Agency’s (HPA) decision to extend the full lockdown of the Greater Male’ Region, which includes Male’, Hulhumale and Vilimale.

The initial lockdown was implemented on April 15, for 14 days following the first confirmed case of community spread in the capital. It was then extended for another 14 days, until May 14, prior to the new development.

As per the 15th directive issued by Presidents Office this year, during the lockdown citizens may not leave their homes or drive vehicles and public transport services will remain temporarily halted throughout Male’, Hulhumale’ and Villimale’.

However, all essential services as listed in the 11th directive issued by Presidents Office, on April 17, will continue despite the temporary closure of government offices.

The President reiterated his previous appeal made to all state employees through the President’s Offices’ 12th directive, issued on 21st April, where he requested for full cooperation towards helping the country contain the spread of COVID-19.

He also called on them to continue working from home if possible and opt for online platforms to provide services.

The Maldives now records a total of 1,031 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 978 active cases, four fatalities and a total of 46 recoveries. Capital city Malé, one of the most densely populated places in the world, has recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases the first case was recorded.

On March 12, 2020, the World Health Organization classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. At present, the new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 4.5 million people and claimed over 308,600 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 1.7 million people have recovered.

