COVID-19: Employment related 723 issues reported – NEOC

Spokesperson of National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC), Mohamed Mabrooq Azeez has revealed that there are 723 employment-related issues reported to the centre by 5th April.

While the government is working on aiding the businesses to combat the COVID-19 impact, the Economic Ministry has previously requested to report if businesses layoff or deduct salary of employees.

Employment-related reports issues include:

185 cases of employee termination

113 cases where salary has not been paid

245 no paid leave cases

72 cases where salary has been reduced by 50%

64 employee suspension cases

44 cases where allowances have not been paid

Finance Minister has also revealed that the government will be giving special allowances for those who lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This is for the people who are laid off from 1st April 2020.

if any business decides to terminate or reduce the salary of its staff, the Ministry has requested to report it through the job portal: jobcenter.mv

The Ministry will require written proof from the company stating the downfall of the business with regard to the pandemic.

