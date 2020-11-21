Cargo Operations to Commence Between Addu, Huvadhu and Tuticorin

Cargo operations between India’s port of Tuticorin and two southern atolls in the Maldives; Addu and Huvadhu is expected to commence in the next few weeks.

The cargo operations are conducted as part of the series of operations between Maldives and India including the currently commenced operations between Kulhudhuffushi and Kochi, India.

Speaking at the opening of Hoarafushi Airport yesterday, President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih stressed that as part of the decentralization policy of the government, the import of cargo directly to different atolls plays an important role.

He stated that the STO shipping company will commence direct operations between Tuticorin and Huvadhu, as well as Addu in the upcoming two weeks.

After the lockdown in March, cargo operations between Maldives and India commenced in September. Each cargo trip takes a total of 10 days and involves unloading in Kulhudhuffushi and then travelling to port in Male’ in order to return to India. For the operations, a boat of the Shipping Corporation of India “MCP” is used.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives