Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa Celebrates Success with World Luxury Awards and Hotel of the Year Awards

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa has been recognized in this year’s World Luxury Awards for excellence with three prestigious accolades.

The Resort was awarded the Continent Win for Luxury Family Beach Resort

Shine Spa for Sheraton was presented with the Regional Win for Luxury Romantic Destination Spa

Sea Salt, the resort’s elevated seaside dining venue was honoured with the Country Win for Luxury Beachside Restaurant

In addition, the resort was named Best Luxury Family Resort Worldwide 2020 by Hotel of The Year Awards.

Established in 2006, World Luxury Hotel Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travellers and industry players alike. Over 300 000 international travellers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners.

Sheraton Maldives Full Moon Resort & Spa is situated on the private Furana island in the Republic of the Maldives, a 15-minute speedboat ride from Velana International Airport. The five-star resort offers 176 guest rooms designed to blend into the surrounding turquoise waters, pristine beaches and lush greenery.

In addition to 7 unique restaurants and bars, Shine Spa for Sheraton located on its very own island and 3 outdoor tropical freshwater pools, the resort caters to all guests and is the perfect destination for honeymooners, families with young children or teens and solo travellers alike. The resort completed a $20 Million renovation by 2019 that saw enhancements to all facilities including guest rooms, dining venues and recreation.

For more information and bookings, visit their website or call +960 664 2010.

