British Airways to Operate Direct Flights to Maldives from October 16

British Airways will be operating flights directly from London to Male’ from October 16.

The British Airways’ direct flights will be operated three times a week from London Heathrow, on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Flights will land the following day at Male. Direct flights back from the Maldives to London depart on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

British Airways is increasing the number of destinations it serves with a larger timetable of flights for its customers.

From 2nd October, long haul services have begun to Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Bahrain. Flights to winter sun favourite Grenada are scheduled to return on 14 October while flights to Seychelles are scheduled to return on 16 October.

In addition to the Maldives as a new addition to British Airways’ route network, new connections to Lahore begins on 12 October while new Heathrow services to Barbados will be launched on 17 October.

Looking at short-haul, Brussels, Dublin, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Milan Linate, Stuttgart, Seville and Valencia return today. Bilbao, Kefalonia and Luxembourg return tomorrow and Lanzarote returns on Saturday. Later in the month, services will resume to destinations including, Gran Canaria, Billund, Bordeaux, Basel, Brindisi, Cologne, Malta, Salzburg, Vienna and Zagreb.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Network and Alliances, said: “We’re glad to be returning to more destinations this month, connecting the UK with more and more countries around the world. With increases in both long and short-haul services, there is a destination for anyone, and with our enhanced safety measures we hope this encourages people to start planning their next getaway.”

As always, the operation of any flights is subject to international restrictions and government approval.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives