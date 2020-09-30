BML Appoints New Director for Retail and SME Banking and Corporate Banking

Bank of Maldives is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Moosa Nimal as its Director of Retail and SME Banking and Mr Ahmed Aseef as its Director of Corporate Banking.

Nimal has been with the Bank since 2003 and throughout the span of his career, he has gained extensive knowledge and experience in multiple areas of banking. Nimal has held various positions in branch operations, customer services as well as in international banking and retail banking; and has been part of notable projects and change initiatives. Prior to this appointment, he most recently held the position of Head of Retail Banking.

Aseef is an experienced corporate banker with expertise in relationship and portfolio management. He joined the Bank in 2012 as a Relationship Manager and over the past 8 years, he has developed his career within the Corporate Banking team, playing a vital role in managing the Bank’s vast corporate customer portfolio. Prior to this appointment, he was the Head of Corporate Banking.

Commenting on the appointment, BML’s CEO and Managing Director Tim Sawyer stated “Following the extensive recruitment process, I am delighted to welcome Nimal and Aseef to the Bank’s executive team. They are skilled locals who have years of practice and experience in the banking sector. Significant steps are being taken to enhance retail, SME and corporate banking and I am confident they will bring positive changes. I wish Nimal and Aseef success in their roles.”

Bank of Maldives is the largest bank and one of the largest employers in the Maldives, with 99% of its staff base being proud Maldivians. The Bank takes great pride in implementing forward-looking human resources policies to ensure the highest professional standards of employee recruitment, development and reward.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives