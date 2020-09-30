Vote VIA as World’s Leading Airport 2020 by World Travel Awards!

Velana International Aiport (VIA) has been nominated for World’s Leading Airport 2020 by World Travel Awards.

Register for an account in order to cast your vote. A verification email will be sent to your email account and you will need to click the verification link to verify your email address before you can log in to cast your vote.

Travel Industry voters may apply to upgrade their account to “industry” status by providing their company details and association membership number during registration and submitting a minimum of 10 votes. Votes cast by verified industry voters will count as two votes. Votes cast by non-industry voters will count as one vote.

This year, after consistent measures in their fight against COVID-19, Velana International Airport (VIA) also received the much-awaited “Airport Health Accreditation” by Airport Council International (ACI). Velana International Airport is the 2nd airport in the Asia Pacific Region to receive the ACI Airport Health Accreditation.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives