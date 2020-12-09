Beware! Fake Payment Slips Are On the Rise

There has been a spike in the number of fake payment slips used to buy goods and services in Male’ stores, the police have warned.

After purchasing the goods, the payment transfer slips are edited and forged before being sent to the Viber numbers of the shops. The police have urged caution and vigilance in confirming payments, and have asked shopkeepers to thoroughly check whether the payment has in fact been received.

“While businesses are able to enjoy the ease afforded by modern technology, it is important to remain careful when it comes to these things,” the police stated.

As such, storekeepers and cashiers should check whether the payment has been deposited into the account, as well as whether the account number is correct. Noting down the contact information of customers who pay using online transfer can also mitigate the risk of fake payments.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives