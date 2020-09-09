Bank of Maldives Invites Proposals for Aharenge Bank Community Fund

Bank of Maldives’ Aharenge Bank Community Fund is inviting proposals for phase two of this year. The Bank will be selecting five projects to receive MVR 50,000 each to support in the areas of education, environment, sports and community development.

Recently, BML’s Aharenge Bank Community Fund had supported Th. Vilufushi based NGO, Vasana Jamiyya’s vision of building a well-equipped outdoor gym on the island. This space will provide opportunities for people of all ages to practice a healthy and active lifestyle.

The “Aharenge Bank” Community Fund is an initiative of BML to empower individuals to contribute to their communities through sustainable projects. Total 20 community-based projects will be provided support throughout 2020: 5 community projects supported in phase 1 and 2, and 10 projects supported in phase 3.

The project is open for individuals, local Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), Community-Based Organizations (CBOs), women’s development groups, tech community movements and youth empowerment groups. Government and Business entities are not eligible.

Submit your proposal to [email protected] before 9th September 2020.

