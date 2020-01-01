Authentic Maldives Opens Second Outlet, This Time in Hulhumale’!

The second outlet of ‘Authentic Maldives’, an initiative by Business Center Corporation Limited (BCC), has now been opened at Centro Mall in Hulhumale’.

In the opening ceremony on 12th November, the outlet was opened by Minister of Culture, Arts and Heritage, Yumna Maumoon. The ceremony was also attended by distinguished guests, Minister of Economic Development Fayyaz Ismail and Minister of Youth, Sports and Community Ahmed Mahloof, along with senior officials from Housing Development Corporation and BCC.

BCC revealed that the newly opened outlet will provide an added atmosphere for small businesses to sell their products, aiming to promote local artistry and craftsmanship. It showcases products from more than 30 local artists, and depending on outlet space, the company has stated that this number will likely rise in the future.

The first outlet of ‘Authentic Maldives’ was inaugurated in the duty-free of Velana International Airport in January 2020, exclusively for Maldivian products. It now showcases products from more than 60 different local artists.

