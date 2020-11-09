Amendment to GST Regulation Now Open for Public Consultation

Maldives Inland Revenue Authority (MIRA) has announced that the Amendment to GST Regulation is now open for public consultation.

The Amendment to GST Regulation can be found using this link.

It outlines a number of changes brought to the regulation, pertaining to issues such as the provision of goods within the Maldives, price of goods provided via a related party, and the time at which GST becomes mandatory if payment is being made from a medium other than cash.

You can send in your comments regarding the draft to [email protected] by 9th November 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives