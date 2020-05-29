Allied Insurance Resumes Services in Addu City

Allied Insurance, one of the leading insurance companies in the Maldives, has re-opened its office in Addu City and resumed providing services to customers.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 in the capital city, Allied has closed its all offices and has opted for online means to provide services to its customers.

From 9th June onwards, Allied office located in Addu City will be open for services on weekdays from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, Allied Insurance Company has announced.

The insurance company also assured that services will be provided under strict precautionary measures set by the Health Protection Agency (HPA), which includes customers observing strict social distancing and wearing a mask when visiting the office.

