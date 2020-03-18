Alibaba, Jack Ma to Donate Emergency Supplies to Asian Countries including Maldives

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has announced that they will be donating emergency supplies to countries in the Asian region, to help them fight COVID-19 pandemic.

In a recent tweet by Jack Ma states that Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation will be donating 1.8 million masks, 210,000 test kits, 36,000 protective suits, plus ventilators and thermometres to Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

He further added that due to the spread of COVID-19, fast delivery of the supplies is not easy however, they will deliver the supplies.

Previously Jack Ma and Alibaba Foundation have revealed that they planning to donate emergency supplies to Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Philipines.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives