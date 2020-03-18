Seagull Cafe introduces delivery services in regard to the stay-at-home directive by the Maldives government, due to the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Seagull Cafe’s delivery menu is filled with different varieties of cuisines from burgers to rice.

Delivery services will be available from 4 pm to 11 pm on Fridays, and for the rest of the week it will be available from 11 am to 11 pm. For delivery services, customers can call 3323332.

Seagull cafe has introduced delivery services to support the government efforts to contain the virus, and also to encourage the public to minimize going out.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives