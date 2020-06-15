Aitken Spence Resorts Maldives Donates Face Masks to NDMA

Stepping in to extend support during the global pandemic, Aitken Spence Hotels Maldives under which the renowned hospitality brands Adaaran Resorts and Heritance Hotels and Resorts operate, donated 12,000 surgical masks to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

NDMA has been key in coordinating COVID-19 containment efforts nationwide, working hand-in-hand with other national bodies. With care and service ingrained into the brand ethos of both Adaaran and Heritance, the Company extended its support as part of their ongoing efforts to assist in the mitigation of COVID-19 contagion.

The resorts have put in place an enhanced health and safety protocol under ‘Spence Safe’ initiative which discusses at length the varied measures curated to assist in the worldwide efforts of virus containment by looking at all touchpoints of guests, associates, and suppliers.

More on this at www.aitkenspencehotels.com/spencesafe. The resorts eagerly await to open its doors once again, very soon, to welcome back their valued guests and patrons. Aitken Spence Hotels is part of the Sri Lankan blue-chip conglomerate Aitken Spence PLC and operates 23 hotels and resorts across Sri Lanka, Maldives, Oman, and India.

The Company’s owned hotels are reflected under the Heritance, Adaaran, and Turyaa brands, popular around the world for its exceptional service and undisputed product and curated lifestyle experiences. The Company’s Sri Lankan portfolio includes 11 resorts spread across the island, whilst the Maldives resorts total to seven, four in Oman, and one in India.

