99% of Ha. Hoarafushi Airport Runway is Complete: MTCC

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has stated that the Ha. Hoarafushi Airport project will be done by Sunday.

According to MTCC, the project is underway with 84% overall completion. Construction of the runway, which spans 1,200 meters, is now at 99% completion. The terminal building and fire building are currently ongoing with 75% and 50% completion respectively.

Ha. Hoarafushi Airport is one of the most significant projects being carried out by the company recently. CEO Adam Nazim visited the construction site yesterday to inspect the progress of the development.

Total expenditure for the project is about MVR 198 million, reported by MTCC.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives