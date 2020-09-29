World Heart Day 2020! Join Tiny Hearts and ‘Use Heart to Beat Heart Diseases’

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the number one cause of death on the planet. It has many causes: from smoking, diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity, to air pollution, and rare and neglected conditions such as Chagas Disease and cardiac amyloidosis.

In the time of COVID-19, CVD patients are faced with a double-edged threat. Not only are they more at risk of developing severe forms of the virus, but they may also be afraid to seek ongoing care for their hearts. So this year on 29 September, the campaign is asking the world to Use ❤️ (heart) to beat Heart Diseases.

How to get involved?

Create a poster from the below link and enter the Heart Hero awards globally

