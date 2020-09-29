What Makes The Island Hopper 50 by Al Shaali Marine Stand Out from Others?

With a length 50ft, a beam of 60ft and a speed of approximately 16 knots, the Island Hopper 50 by Al Shaali Marine Maldives is a complete stunner. The boat has a 4ft draft and a fuel capacity of 600 litres.

But what makes it so special?

Customisation

The interior of the seating of the vessel can be changed according to the preference of the customer. Now, at what cost do you get to enjoy this benefit? None at all! Al Shaali customises the Island Hopper 50’s seatings for your needs for no extra charge.

Multi-purpose

Whether your purpose is to go diving or on an exs=cusrion, the Island Hopper 50 is a multi-purpose vessel so you have nothing to worry about. The boat is ideal to go diving, for excursions to islands as well as game fishing.

Facilities

The facilities on the vessel include a toilet, a shower, sunbeds as well as a swim platform.

Awards

In 3 years- 2016, 2017 and 2019- the Island Hopper 50 was awarded as the Best Production Vessel in 15-40 metres at the Maldives Boating Awards.

AS Marine Maldives had been delivering top quality fibreglass boats to the Maldivian market for more than a decade. The company provides service such as boat design & manufacturing, haulage, Repair & refurbishment, semi & fully customized solution, fabricating & welding works, Engine servicing & rebuilding and complete boat fit-out. Al Shaali Marine Maldives Pvt Ltd. is a joint venture between Al Shaali Marine Dubai and Coastline Investments Pvt Ltd, Maldives.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives