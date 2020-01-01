VisitMaldivesNow and Earn Points for Each Border Crossing! Here’s How You Can Get In On the Loyalty Program

It’s time to #VisitMaldivesNow. Head over to the Maldives and earn points for each border crossing. On December 2020, Maldives will launch its own loyalty program — a first for a country. “Maldives Border Miles” program is the first of its kind loyalty program developed in the entire world for tourists.

This program is a 3-tiered loyalty program for tourists. Tourists who enrol in this program will earn points based on the number of visits and duration of stay. Additional points will be awarded for visits to celebrate special occasions.

The tiers:

– Aida (bronze tier)

– Anantara (silver tier)

– Abaarana (gold tier).

Each tier will be defined by a set variety of rewards, services or benefits, which increase in value as members progress.

How you will earn points:

50 points for each border crossing

30 points for visits to celebrate honeymoons

30 points for visits to celebrate wedding anniversaries

30 points for visits to celebrate birthdays

10 points for visits during local occasions

20 points for seasonal visits

5 points for each night spent in the Maldives

5 points for pre-defined services obtained from partners

How you can upgrade the tier:

Earn 500 points to reach Aida

Earn 2000 points to reach Antara

Earn 4000 points to reach Abaarana

“As per our estimate, for an average traveller, it will take about 3-4 trips to reach Aida, 15-17 trips to Antara and 30-32 trips to Abaarana,” Maldives Immigration reported. “As this program is aimed for repeated travellers, we believe that tourists will start earning the first tier by the end of next year probably.”

If you are travelling to the Maldives for the purpose of tourism you can enrol as a member of Maldives Border Miles. However, points will be rewarded if you stay in a registered tourist facility and if you stay at least 3 nights in the Maldives. For the most recent updates of the program, visit imuga.immigration.gov.mv/mbm.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives