Velana International Airport Welcomes 399 International Flights after Border Re-opening

Maldives’ main airport, Velana International Airport has welcomed 399 international flights within a month of border reopening, Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) confirmed.

As per the statistics by MACL, 7,607 passengers arrived at Velana International Airport while 9,269 left the country between 15th July 2020 to 15th August 2020.

Looking into domestic air traffic movements, Velana International Airport has recorded 365 flights, with 3,480 passengers arriving and departures stood at 4,323 during the period.

International Flights to the Maldives

Among the arrivals, Maldives Immigration previously revealed that a total of 5245 tourists arrived in the Maldives during this period. From this, 1769 arrivals took place in July and 3476 tourists arrived in August.

During the course of COVID-19 pandemic, as an incentive to support and to boost up the tourism industry in the Maldives, MACL has also offered attractive discounts from airport charges to International Airline operators on June 2020.

In preparation for the reopening of the tourism industry, Velana International Airport has also implemented social distancing measures with clearly visible distance information and floor markings in passenger terminals as a precautionary step for the safety of passengers and staff. According to MACL, bright floor markings can now visibly be seen, three feet apart from each other, in places of possible passenger congestion.

This includes ticketing and check-in counters, and the pre-flight inspection zone in the international terminal at the airport. MACL also added that similar floor markings, also each three-feet apart, are placed at the check-in counters in the domestic terminal at the airport.

In addition, four feet tall glass sheet separators between counters were installed to strengthen the protective measures against the virus.

