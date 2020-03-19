Two patients positive for COVID-19 in Maldives fully recovered

Two patients positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives have been fully recovered from the virus.

During a press conference, Health Minister Abdulla Ameen announced that two patients who were earlier positive for COVID-19 have been fully recovered and the total number of COVID-19 positive cases now reduced to 11.

The first confirmed case of the virus in the Maldives was identified on 7th March 2020. Since then, 13 further cases were confirmed in the Maldives. However, there was no positive case for 14 days. This was a good sign from the government efforts to contain the virus in the country.

Full details are available at the link below:

Advertisements

Source URL: Corporate Maldives