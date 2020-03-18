STO Reduces Petrol and Diesel Prices

State Trading Organization has announced that they will be reducing its diesel and petrol prices.

The company stated that from 21st March onwards they will reduce MVR 1.68 from diesel price and MVR 1.53 from petrol price. Thus, diesel will be sold for MVR 8.71 per litre and petrol will be sold for MVR 8.07 per litre.

STO has also revealed that this decision was taken as the prices of oil in the world market have fallen.

The company expects this reduction in price will help the public in this economic fall caused by the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

