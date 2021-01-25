Tourism Ministry Meets with Spanish Company Sagittur

Minister of Tourism Abdullah Mausoom meets with Enrique Martinez, president of Spanish state-run company Segittur focusing on tourism research development and innovation.

During the meeting, Martinez shared their political strategy on tourism development, and the efforts of the company to build tourism in Spain. The company president also briefed the role of research, communication, and information technology in the business, as well as detailed how they were used in their efforts.

The tourism minister then reiterated the projects of expanding the hospitality businesses in the northern and southern regions of the Maldives and mentioned there was an opportunity to use the experience of Sagittur in these regions.

Segittur is a state company dedicated to promoting innovation and new technologies in tourism, supporting entrepreneurial initiatives linked to the sector, and improve Spain’s popularity among competitive tourist destination.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives