Think Associates Launches Survey To Identity COVID-19 Impact on Maldives Advertising Industry

Think Associates has launched a survey to identify the impact of COVID-19 on Maldives marketing and advertising industry.

Think Associates said that they would like to point out how it’s affected now and the likely changes it will bring about in 2020.

“We want to identify the change from traditional mediums to more digital? And how smaller companies are embracing technology into business and marketing,” Adheel Ismail, Managing Director of Think Associates said.

The respondents of this survey would be the decision-makers of businesses. Small-medium and large and especially those who dominate the advertising market.

The survey is said to give an insight into what would be the new normal for the advertising industry and media houses and how it will impact in the long run.

Formed in 2005, Think Associated is a full-service advertising agency in the Maldives with a portfolio that consists of the most prestigious names in the country.

COVID-19 Maldives Marketing and Advertising Impact Survey

Source URL: Corporate Maldives