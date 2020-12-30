Thilafushi Master Plan to Conclude by March 2021

Suhail Ahmed, Managing Director of Housing Development Corporation (HDC), has revealed that the government has now commenced efforts on their masterplan for the industrial island of Thilafushi in Male’ atoll. The work is projected to conclude in March next year.

According to Suhail, the mega-project to develop the Greater Male’ Region was now underway with HDC overseeing the masterplan to develop Thilafushi. The Ministry of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure is managing the work of executing the masterplan for Gulhifalhu island.

He further stated that the concept for the Thilafushi masterplan has now been finalized and that they forecast work to be concluded on the island as early as March 2021.

Additionally, there are 140 hectares of land up for potential reclamation on Thilafushi, and that the land would be allocated for various industrial operations when they wrap up the reclamation project next year.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives