The Maldives will reopen 1 July

SINGAPORE, 19 June 2020: The Maldives eases all entry rules 1 July, but travellers will still need to complete a health declaration form and pass health screening before they check through immigration.

The reopening to tourism begins 12 July following a tight lockdown that has been in place since the end of March. The government’s Ministry of Tourism announced earlier this month that “after taking all necessary steps, the government is now ready to ease up measures.”

International travel to the Maldives will reopen without any restrictions or additional fees. Most resorts on the island remain closed at present, but they are expected to gradually open after they informed the government of their intentions last week.

A previous order released last month suggested travellers would need to present a medical certificate confirming they had tested negative to Covid-19 within 72 hours of arriving in the Maldives.

No prior testing is now required, and visitors can enter the country without having to undergo a 14-day quarantine. However, all arriving passengers are required to fill out a health declaration form and will undergo a health check, including temperature scan before they pass through the immigration channels.

All visitors must practice physical distancing of one metre and wear a face mask in public places such as airports according to guidelines released by the Civil Aviation Department on 14 June.

The Maldives has recorded nearly 2,000 confirmed cases and five deaths from Covid-19 so far.

While the country has been shut to international tourists since reporting its first cases, around 30 resorts manage to stay open for guests choosing to self-isolate here rather than return home. Officials previously suggested the popular honeymoon destination would reopen towards the end of the year, but this has now been brought forward.

The country is also issuing a “Safe Tourism License” to accredit tourist facilities that abide by government legislation and specific safety requirements like having a certified medic on call and holding an “adequate stock” of personal protection equipment.

