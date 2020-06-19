COVID-19: Maldives records 13 new cases, 10 recoveries

As of 1800hrs on Friday, authorities confirmed that an additional 13 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 in the Maldives, while 10 patients made full recoveries.

According to the Health Protection Agency (HPA), the new cases include three locals and 10 Bangladeshi nationals. All cases are confirmed to be connected to known clusters.

With these developments, Maldives presently records a total of 2,150 confirmed cases, out of which 371 are active cases of COVID-19. The country records 1,769 recoveries and eight fatalities so far.

As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, Maldives’ capital Malé recorded a significant increase in COVID-19 cases in the first weeks following the first confirmed local transmission on April 15.

However, the number of recoveries have continued to rise, with over 82 per cent of patients now recovered.

WHO has classified the spread of COVID-19 as a global pandemic. The new strain of novel coronavirus has infected over 8.6 million people and claimed over 458,852 lives around the world. However, out of those infected, 4.5 million people have recovered.

