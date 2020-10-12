The Maldives Plans to Ditch Building Houses and Enable its Residents to Live in Overwater Bungalows!

Although it’s hard to believe, the Maldives has come up with a concept to make residential living a possibility in the lagoons of the country. This was revealed by the Minister of National Planning, Housing and Infrastructure Mohamed Aslam.

Speaking on the Land-use Planning and Management Bill submitted to the parliament by Vilufushi constituency MP Hassan Afeef, Minister stated that this topic has led to a lot of criticism. The government has already made a model for this for an inhabited island of the country.

Aslam informed that the concept has been developed and what’s next is to compare the costs of this model and the conventional reclamation. He added on that this was not a “total solution” as the Maldives has limited land but this would help to achieve the “total solution” needed by the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives