Remember When the A$190 Million Bajamar Express Visited Hawks Terminal for Bunkering?

During July, The Hawks Private Limited welcomed HSC “Bajamar Express” vessel for bunkering services. The 118-metre trimaran entered the Maldives for ex-pipe bunkering.

The Hawks pvt. ltd. is committed to serving their esteemed clients such as super and megayachts, cruiser and navy vessels at any location in the Maldives. They are proud to offer clients special bunker vessels to easily deliver fuel to crafts anchoring within the island nation and especially at Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ).

The company leads in the import and distribution of high-quality fuel in the Maldives. With more than 13 years of experience in the area of fuel supply and exceptional attention to the needs of clients, Hawks have developed an extensive product portfolio. Their excellent customer service, delivery on time and certified products provide ultimate satisfaction to esteemed clients across the Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives