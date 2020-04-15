The Maldives offers holidaymakers the chance to preview 16 private island resorts

UK residents looking for bucket-list travel inspiration can now preview the white sand beaches and luxurious offerings of 16 private island resorts in the Maldives via a selection of live webcams and 360° videos. This spring, wanderlusters can dream about their future travel plans after viewing live webcams from three indulgent resorts popular with celebrities, including One&Only Reethi Rah, Amilla Fushi and Seaside Finolhu. Those planning for their dream trip to the Maldives can also virtually explore the islands and facilities offered by 13 resorts, including the exclusive underwater residence at Conrad Maldives Rangali Island and the incredible infinity pool bar at Heritance Aarah via 360° portals.

Below are some of the establishments that provide live resort webcams and 360° videos from the Maldives:

Soneva Fushi and Soneva Jani

Conrad Maldives Rangali Island

One&Only Reethi Rah

Grand Park Kodhipparu, Maldives

Banyan Tree Vabbinfaru

Equator Village

Amilla Fushi

Park Hyatt Maldives Hadahaa

Aitken Spence Hotels

Seaside Finolhu

Angsana Ihuru

Full details are available at the link below:

