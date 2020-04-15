Maldives COVID-19 cases rise to 1,216, plans ease of lockdown

MALE, May 21 (Xinhua) — The number of COVID-19 cases in the Maldives rose to 1,216 on Thursday, the Health Protection Authority (HPA) said.

According to the HPA, 30 new infections were recorded on Thursday as of 2 p.m. local time, including 14 Maldivians, 10 Bangladeshis and six Indians.

In a televised address on Wednesday, President Ibrahim Solih announced plans to gradually ease the lockdown imposed on the Greater Male region and resume operations of business, schools and religious gatherings.

President Solih noted that the spread of the virus in the Maldives has been slower than what was initially projected thanks to restrictive measures taken in consultation with health authorities.

Frontline workers including healthcare professionals, the Maldives Police Service, the Maldivian National Defence Forces, and Red Crescent volunteers were thanked by the president for their tireless efforts.

Maldives has reported four COVID-19 related deaths and 91 recoveries so far.

