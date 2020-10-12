STELCO Wins Big at the 11th Asia’s Best Employer Branding Awards 2020

State Electric Company Ltd (STELCO) has grabbed two awards at the 11th Asia’s Best Employer Branding Awards 2020. The company won the Dream Companies to Work for Award, and to STELCO’s Managing Director Hassan Mughnee was awarded the Emerging Leader of the Year.

Asia’s Best Employer Brand Awards’ are hosted by the Employer Branding Institute, World HRD Congress & the Stars of the Industry Group. The Employer Branding Institute is a virtual organization where senior leaders in HR connect to share best practices in Employer Branding.

STELCO emerged from modest beginnings in 1949 with an installed capacity of only 14 kW and providing electricity to just the residences in Male’. STELCO is a state-owned organization responsible for the generation, distribution and supply of electricity to customers throughout the country.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives