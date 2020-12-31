Standard name the Maldives GM

MALE, The Maldives, 12 January 2021: The Standard, Huruvalhi Maldives, the group’s first property in Asia, named Jesper Soerensen as the new resort’s general manager.

A Danish national, he has more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry having worked at hotels in the UK, Singapore, the US, and Qatar.

Standard International group that is now making its debut in Asia is headed by chief executive officer Amar Lalvani.

Soerensen was most recently general manager at the Six Senses Hotels and Resorts in Singapore, where he was a task force leader for the opening, branding, and management of their two five-star wellness properties, Duxton and Maxwell.

Prior to that role, Soerensen was promoted from hotel manager to general manager at the Shore Club beachside resort under the Morgans Hotel Group in Miami Beach.

The brand new property has an opening rate of USD350.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Bing News :