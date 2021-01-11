Maldivian passport retains top ranking in South Asia

The Henley Passport Index ranked the Maldives as the most powerful passport in South Asia for the year 2021, despite the travel challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henley Passport Index assigns ranks to all of the world’s passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

As per the listing, the Maldivian passport fell one rank compared to the 2020 listing and tied with Botswana at the 62nd rank. Passport holders from nations at this rank can travel to a total of 85 countries without a prior visa.

The Maldives was also ranked as the strongest South Asian passport under the Henley Passport Index for the year 2020.

India, ranking globally at the 85th position, holds the second strongest passport in the South Asian region, followed by Bhutan, ranked globally at the 90th position.

South Asia consists of Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Offering visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to a total of 191 destinations, Japan is at the top of the index, marking the country’s third year at the top of the Index. Singapore placed second, with passport holders allowed to travel to 190 countries without a visa.

South Korea and Germany were tied at the third position, with both countries allowing entry into 189 countries without prior-visa.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Google News