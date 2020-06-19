Special Offer – Magey Plan Exclusives

• Magey Plan Exclusives are special offers that are available to customers only via Magey Plan. This special offer will run throughout the year with attractive packs for each month.

Ongoing Magey Plan Exclusives for the month of June

Magey Plan Fun Friday: 5GB for MVR 75, valid for 24 hrs, exclusively available on Fridays

Daily 1GB pack for MVR 40, valid for 1 day

Weekly 3GB pack for MVR 150, valid for 7 days

2X data on Data 880 & Data 1100 plans (34GB for MVR 880, 50GB for MVR 1100) valid for 30 days

• Magey Plan gives customers the complete freedom to create their own customized mobile plans, as per their communication needs. Both prepaid and postpaid customers can benefit from this flexible solution which allows them to pick and choose their every requirement, from data, calls, SMS, and even IDD. Magey Plan is available on Ooredoo App.

Full details are available at the link below:

