Soneva Villa Ownership Appoints FOUR PR & Marketing as Global Agency

Luxury travel and lifestyle brand Soneva has today announced the appointment of FOUR PR & Marketing as its retained agency to promote the brands Maldives villa ownership model globally.

Handling the global PR strategy, the UK based agency will work closely with the Area Director of Soneva Villa Ownership, Roz Colthart to promote the prestigious brand’s offering of sustainable private villas available to purchase.

FOUR PR & Marketing will execute a global consumer and trade campaign, celebrating a key milestone in the evolution of the brand, with a focus on markets including the UK, USA, Middle East and Asia.

Pamela Badham, managing director at FOUR PR & Marketing, adds “We are incredibly excited to be working with Soneva on a global scale for this project. With the world working from home due to the pandemic, Soneva’s Villa ownership option is certain to spark the interest of media and we’re looking forward to showcasing their world-class real estate offering.”

