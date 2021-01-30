SIMDI Celebrates 20th Anniversary with Various CSR Events

SIMDI Group has celebrated 20 years in service yesterday, the 30th of January 2021, marking a remarkable milestone in the company’s journey.

As part of the celebrations, SIMDI had planned various CSR activities such as beach cleaning and blood donation.

On the occasion of its anniversary, SIMDI is also offering its customers special discounts on select items on the SIMDI Online App. Furthermore, seven days of ‘Share n Win’ promotions will also be held for the general public and stakeholders. Additionally, SIMDI has planned to show its appreciation to its customers with great giveaways.

The anniversary celebration was held throughout its organization, including its divisions and subsidiary companies in Sri Lanka and Dubai.

SIMDI prioritizes making their staff feel valued regardless of where they work and including their beloved customers as part of the momentous occasion.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives