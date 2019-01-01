Shipping Agents No Longer Required to Register in Maldives

On 16th July, a regulation was announced which requires shipping agents that operate in the Maldives to register its details with the Maldives Transport Authority. However, this regulation has been revoked by the government.

Under the regulation issued by the Transport Authority, other than the registered shipping agents, no other can operate in the country.

The release of consignee delivery loads and direct or indirect payments from pre-agreement for freight services shall not be charged under the regulation by the shipping agent or the freight forwarder. However, charges capped at MVR 500, can still be charged for delivery orders as administrative fees if a document for the shipping is to be altered.

Further, it was stated that any violation of the regulation could be faced with a fine of MVR 10,000, with a note reminder against repeated offences.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives