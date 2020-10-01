Share Your Best Moments with Dhiraagu and Win Exciting Prizes!

Dhiraagu – Maldives’ leading telecom and digital service provider celebrated its 32-year anniversary on 1 October 2020.

To mark this special occasion, a special social media campaign was announced where customers can win exciting prizes. The campaign is called “MaaRangalhu” where users have to share their best moments with Dhiraagu using photos and videos with the hashtag #MaaRangalhu.

3 winners will be selected on all Dhiraagu Social Media platforms. The prize for the 1st selected winner will be a Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Samsung 64GB SD card, Samsung Wireless Charger, and a Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The 2nd selected winner will get an Apple Airpods Pro. and the 3rd selected winner will win an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen).

Customers can share their best moments and join the campaign until 14 October 2020, 23:59 hrs.

Dhiraagu continues to enrich lives while building the island nation and takes the opportunity to thank all customers and partners for continuous support and loyalty over the years. ​

