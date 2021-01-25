Seven Plots of Land from Hoarafushi to be Leased for Guesthouse Tourism

Council of Hoarafushi announces that seven plots of land are to be leased for guesthouse business on the island.

The council briefed that the bid is open until February 18th of this year, to any party interested in operating guesthouse business in the tourism zone of Hoarafushi.

It is notable that in addition to Hoarafushi, many other island councils are leasing lands for tourism as well. Addu announced leasing a plot for guesthouse tourism, last year October.

Under the new addendum for tourism guidelines, local councils have been given the power to appoint land for tourist establishments.

The addendum for tourism guidelines passed included drastic changes to rent prices regarding tourist establishments in the islands. Due to the addendum, one of the least expensive lands is in Fuvahmulah and Addu.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives