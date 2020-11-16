Safe ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ established between Qatar and the Maldives

Qatar Airways Holidays launches ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ packages at two exclusive island resorts for Qatar citizens and residents.

Travellers will be exempt from the Exceptional Entry Permit and local quarantine or self-isolation upon return to Doha

The island resorts are exclusive to Qatar Airways Holidays customers in Qatar, which will promote responsible, restriction-free, international travel

Qatar Airways Holidays has recently announced the creation of Qatar’s very first ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’, which have now been established between Qatar and the Maldives. The aim is to create a safe bubble environment that will allow Qatar citizens and residents to holiday safely and with peace of mind as no quarantine or self-isolation is required on return or citizens of Qatar and no Exceptional Entry Permit, quarantine or self-isolation is required on return for residents of Qatar. Two luxury high-end properties Sandies Bathala Maldives 4 star resort and Diamonds Thudufushi Beach and Water Villas 5 star resort will be exclusively available for guests travelling from Qatar.

The Government of Qatar has added the Maldives to its Covid-19 Green List as the Maldives has achieved the Safe Travel Stamp. The exclusive ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ packages are available to book on the Qatar Airways Holidays website or from a local travel agent from 16 November until 24 December 2020, for travel between 1 December 2020 and 7 January 2021. All packages are inclusive of return flights between Qatar and the Maldives on Qatar Airways, accommodation on a full board basis, return airport transfers, and all taxes. Customers will have access to all hotel facilities, be able to upgrade their meal package, enjoy heavily discounted rates off the retail outlets and enjoy flexible cancellation policies. All customers will need to fulfil the following requirements.

Take PCR test in Doha and get a negative Covid-19 PCR test certificate issued no more than 72 hours prior to departure. This is a requirement of the Maldives government.

Sign a release form committing to the terms and conditions of the exclusive Travel Bubble Holidays.

Take a rapid PCR test at HIA. Results will be available within 15 minutes and passengers will be allowed to travel if negative.

Arrive in the Maldives where no extra tests are needed, and take a transfer by speedboat directly to the resort.

Return to Maldives airport via speedboat transfer on the day of departure.

Take a PCR test upon arrival into Doha. If negative -return home without the need to quarantine or self-isolate.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Akbar al-Baker, said: “The secure ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ packages are catered to offer an exclusive, safe travel experience to our passengers who are looking forward to vacationing again with complete peace of mind. By selecting island resorts that are exclusive to Qatar Airways Holidays customers in Qatar, it will be possible to make responsible, restriction-free international travel a reality.”

“When our customers book these exclusive ‘Travel Bubble Holidays’ packages with Qatar Airways Holidays, they can enjoy a holiday break on a paradise island –citizens of Qatar are not required to quarantine or self-isolate, and residents of Qatar are not required to obtain the Exceptional Entry Permit or quarantine or self-isolate when they return home, making this package desirable to everyone in Qatar.”

Customers are requested to read all related FAQs before booking their holiday, and in case of any additional questions or assistance, they can e-mail our travel experts at [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

