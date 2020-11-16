Kundali Bhagya’s Dheeraj Dhoopar on anniversary: Had visited Maldives for honeymoon, it’s nostalgic

Dheeraj Dhoopar exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that it is slightly nostalgic for him and Vinny Arora as they went for their honeymoon in the Maldives too. Read on.

Dheeraj Dhoopar of Kundali Bhagya fame is one of the most loved celebrities on Indian Television. The actor celebrates his anniversary with wife Vinny Dhoopar today (November 16, 2020) and is in the Maldives to celebrate their big day. The couple married a couple of years back after meeting and falling in love on the sets of a show, which they did together. As they are all in love mode in the Maldives, Dheeraj exclusively shared with Pinkvilla that it is slightly nostalgic for them as they went for their honeymoon in the Maldives too.

“Had come to the Maldives for our honeymoon and it feels good to be back here for our anniversary. Feeling nostalgic! It also gives me and Vinny some family time post a hectic routine of shoots,” Dheeraj told us. Both Dheeraj and Vinny are one of the most adorable couples in Tellyville. Dheeraj has been slaying it as Karan on Kundali Bhagya with his chemistry with Shraddha Arya being loved. He recently did a pivotal cameo in Naagin 5 which again got him a lot of praises.

About his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, he has said, “Yes, I received a lot of messages complimenting me on my chemistry with Surbhi. Looking forward to more associations. Also, playing Cheel is like a dream come true for me. Always wanted to play a grey shade character. Also helps me portray my versatility.” Dheeraj is currently seen playing the role of Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya opposite Shraddha Arya aka Preeta.

Here’s wishing the couple, Dheeraj and Vinny, a very happy marriage anniversary!

