Relax Speed, Improving Connectivity between Addu, Huvadhoo Atoll and Fuvahmulah

Relax Speed, a private company from A.A Thoddoo, has introduced ferry services to Addu from Huvadhoo Atoll and Fuvahmulah, especially for those seeking medical assistance in Addu.

The service is being provided with a launch having a capacity of 60 people. Trips are scheduled for every Monday and Thursday. The service to Huvadhoo Atoll is provided to the islands of Thinadhoo, Madaveli, Nadella, Rathafandhoo, Fiyori, Fares-Maathodaa and Vaadoo.

While the price of a one-way ticket from Huvadhoo Atoll islands to Addu is MVR400-800, a ticket between Addu and Fuvahmulah costs MVR300.

“People face many difficulties in travelling to Addu for medical purposes. Not everyone finds it easy to travel through flights. Those in Addu have to go to Male` and transit in order to go to Huvadhoo. But with this service, they can go to Huvadhoo within 2 hours,” said the owner of Relax Speed, Ali Risam.

Ali Risam stated that discussions are ongoing with the hospital Manager in Addu to make it easier for people travelling for medical reasons. “We will be having a meeting with the manager soon to see if a special day can be established at the hospital exclusively for passengers.

