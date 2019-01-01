Regardless of the Bitter Norm, VIA Moves Forward with New Developments

Ever since the global pandemic hit the country, delays, cancellations and setbacks have been some very common terms. However, after a difficult halt and the biggest downturn in Maldives’ tourism industry, the country has started welcoming back tourists and the economy has started operating in the New Normal.

During such a time, Velana International Airport continues to move forward with the airport’s exciting new developments to bring the best for your journey. According to the latest Immigration statistics, Velana Airport welcomed a total of 13,516 tourists to the Maldives during the first two months after the border reopened.

Included in the new developments is a new seaplane terminal. The new seaplane terminal area can accommodate more than 85 seaplanes on docks, which is 50% more than the existing docks. The 4 stories modern seaplane terminal comes new facilities such as VVIP and dedicated arrival lobbies. Also, the 28,000 sqm of floor space can accommodate spacious lounges, extra boarding gates and can provide a host of office spaces. The Seaplane terminal is designed to international standards with full NFPA fire compliances.

Located away from the operation area at the north-west of VIA, the new fuel storage will be approximately 37,000m2, which is roughly 3 times the size of the current fuel farm. With this development, the fuel farm will host 45 million litres of Jet A1 fuel, 1 million litres of Diesel and 0.1 million litres of petrol. Along with new fuel storage expansion, there will be a fuel hydrant system installed at VIA improving safety and shortening service time for the airlines.

Further, the 12,000 sqm Cargo Terminal Complex will come with an Export and Import Terminal along with a host of office spaces. Located at the western side of VIA, the new Cargo Terminal Complex will come with cranes for loading and unloading cargo which will be equipped with modern facilities. It is estimated that 120,000 tonnes per year will be processed which is more than 50% of the present Cargo Terminal.

The new international passenger terminal building designed to offer IATA level B service will have an increased built-up area of more than 78,000 square meters accommodating up to 7.5 million passengers annually. Further developments include aero boarding bridges, state-of-the-art and baggage handling systems. The new terminal building will remove the space constraints faced by the existing terminal and host a wide range of F&B outlets, Retail spaces, Lounges and other services. The construction of this project is set to be completed by 2022.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives