Qatar Airways To Operate Special Flight From Male’ on 21st April

Qatar Airways will be operating a special flight from Male’ on 21st April.

With this flight(QR 675) departing from Male’ at 1500hrs, on 21st April, Tuesday, Qatar Airways passengers will now get the opportunity to fly from the Maldives on 21 April 2020 and connect to many cities around the world including London, Paris and Frankfurt.

A statement released by the airline read: “In these challenging times, we are here to support if you need to travel. We are aware that many of you wish to return home, and we will go the extra mile to get you there safely.”

“Travel with confidence knowing that your safety, security and well-being are our top priority. As always, we provide the highest standards of hygiene on our aircraft, so your journey back home is seamless and safe.”

Passengers get the opportunity to can change their travel plans*, or can either change the date of travel free of charge, or exchange for a future travel voucher with 10% additional value, or refund the ticket*.

More details on travel flexibility and operational routes: Qatar Airways COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Latest Updates

Qatar Airways has previously launched a new commercial policy to provide customers with maximum flexibility to suit their travel plans. Passengers that have booked or will book flights for travel up to 30 June 2020 will be offered the flexibility to change their travel plans free of charge by altering the dates of their booking or exchanging their ticket for a travel voucher valid for one year. Both changes apply up to three days prior to departure.*

This commercial policy is designed to provide Qatar Airways’ passengers with confidence and peace of mind when booking flights in light of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and its impact on global travel.

As an airline, Qatar Airways maintains the highest possible hygiene standards, which include the regular disinfection of aircraft, the use of cleaning products recommended by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the World Health Organization (WHO), and robust staff training.

In addition, Qatar Airways’ aircraft feature the most advanced air filtration systems, equipped with industrial-size HEPA filters that remove 99.97% of viral and bacterial contaminants from re-circulated air, providing the most effective protection against infection. All the airline’s onboard linen and blankets are washed, dried and pressed at microbial lethal temperatures, while its headsets are removed of ear foams and rigorously sanitized after each flight. These items are then sealed into individual packaging by staff wearing hygienic disposable gloves.

A multiple award-winning airline, Qatar Airways was named ‘World’s Best Airline’ by the 2019 World Airline Awards, managed by Skytrax. It was also named ‘Best Airline in the Middle East’, ‘World’s Best Business Class’, and ‘Best Business Class Seat’, in recognition of its ground-breaking Business Class experience, Qsuite. It is the only airline to have been awarded the coveted ‘Skytrax Airline of the Year’ title, which is recognised as the pinnacle of excellence in the airline industry, five times.

Full details are available at the link below:

