Orca Media Group Opens Applications for the Fifth Edition of “Corporate Maldives Gold 100”

Orca Media Group has opened nominations for the fifth edition of “Corporate Maldives Gold 100” which will be held in March 2021.

“GOLD 100” is a list of leading 100 business entities in the Maldives, published by Corporate Maldives at the end of every year. The selection criterion ensures that the selection process is transparent and unbiased so as to reflect that the entities on the list are indeed the Maldives’ “Gold 100”.

The nomination is open till January 31st, 2021. Interested companies can nominate themselves through gold100.corporatemaldives.com

“GOLD 100” is not intended to rank business entities, but is devised to be a selection of the leading business entities. As such, the list would be published in alphabetical order. The businesses must fulfil two levels of selection criteria:

The first is a set of basic conditions that businesses must fulfil in order to qualify for the list. All businesses fulfilling these conditions are then evaluated for selection to the final list. The second is the criteria set out for the evaluation of businesses.

BASIC CRITERIA

Below is the basic checklist of requirements that businesses must fulfil.

Must be a registered corporate entity.

One of the essential features of The Gold List is that it is a selection of corporate entities. Therefore, individual business owners are excluded from the list regardless of their scale of operation. Must be a Maldivian business.

All entities on the list will be registered in the Maldives. This does not include foreign companies and partnerships re-registered in the Maldives. Must be registered on or before 1st January 2015

This is to ensure that entities on the list are established and in the business for at least 5 years. Must have annual revenue of more than MVR 15 million

In order to verify the scale of operation of entities on the list, this criterion is set to enable the verification of their revenue through the audited financial statements. The entity must have revenue of MVR 15 million during the financial year 2020.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Businesses fulfilling the criteria set above would be evaluated based on the following:

The scale of Business Operations

– Volume of sales

– Number of employees

– Number of business activities

– Geographical spread Success

– Growth and expansion of business

– History of business success Innovativeness

– Introduction of new products to their respective market Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)

– Contribution of time and effort put by the business for the betterment of the community and the environment Compliance with laws

– The success of business within the requirements of the law

INDUSTRY REPRESENTATION

In order to have a fair representation of all business sectors on the list, businesses will feature on “Corporate Maldives GOLD 100″ under general categories.

For more information please contact 7984664 or email to [email protected]

Full details are available at the link below:

