Ooredoo Opens Pre-booking for Samsung Galaxy Note20, Note20 Ultra

Ooredoo Maldives has opened up the much-awaited Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra devices for pre-bookings, with exciting offers and nationwide delivery. The new Note device is a powerful phone set to put a whole new world, adapting to the new normal and changing the way you work and play.

Ooredoo offers free 12 GB of Bonus Data allowance per month for six months for Ooredoo customers to enjoy superfast speeds on the best network for smartphones in the Maldives. As a special offer, customers who opt for Galaxy Note20 Ultra will also receive a free Galaxy Buds Live with each pre-book purchase. Furthermore, Ooredoo customers who pre-book the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra will also be able to upgrade their existing SIM to an eSIM for free.

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 & Note20 Ultra pre-book offer by Ooredoo is now available exclusively via the e-commerce platform, Moolee on Ooredoo app, enabling free nationwide delivery to all corners of Maldives.

To buy the new devices via Moolee visit: http://ore.do/app

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives