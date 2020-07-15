Ooredoo Maldives Launches “Visit Maldives Now” Campaign

Ooredoo Maldives together with Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC), Tourism Ministry and Orca Media Group, has launched a destination marketing campaign “Visit Maldives Now” reaching its international network of over 117 million people across 10 countries.

Ooredoo’s global network customers will get a chance to discover the picturesque content of the paradise destination. The content will be shared on Ooredoo social media platforms and its various other partnered media platforms from around the globe. Travellers will also be given a chance to win hotel stays and gifts by interacting and sharing the posts.

“We are pleased to be a part of the Ooredoo Maldives destination marketing campaign “Visit Maldives Now.” The success of this exciting campaign will further strengthen the visibility of Maldives on the map and promote our beautiful country worldwide, enticing tourists to visit amidst the reopening of borders. Our country is a “safe haven” for tourists, with a lot of stringent measures in place to ensure the safety of everyone.” said Thoyyib Mohamed, Managing Director at MMPRC.

“Across the globe, Ooredoo continues to utilize its strengths and resources to benefit the communities within which we exist. The impact of the global pandemic on the local tourism sector has been felt by families across the nation, and we are honoured to join countrywide efforts to restore the tourism industry in the Maldives and thus the livelihood of many, with an exciting destination marketing campaign that will promote this beautiful country across our global network,” said Najib Khan, Managing Director & CEO of Ooredoo Maldives.

“Visit Maldives Now” campaign is aimed to kick start Maldives tourism at a fast pace and bring back the sunny side of life. The campaign will be carried out from September 2020 till early 2021.

With the unprecedented situation that raised due to the pandemic, MMPRC has been adapting and shifting marketing activities to digital platforms for enhanced destination marketing. The Maldives reopened borders to all nationalities from 15th July 2020.

Source URL: Corporate Maldives