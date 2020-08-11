Ooredoo Maldives Launches Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with Free Monthly Bonus Data

Samsung in partnership with Ooredoo Maldives, today launched the Samsung Galaxy Z flip in the Maldives with an exciting offer for Ooredoo customers to easily grab onto this highly innovative foldable handset. This foldable full-screen phone that is incredibly compact features a camera made to stand on its own, and a dual battery that lasts all day.

Customers will be able to purchase the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip handsets for the best prices in the market from the e-commerce platform Moolee. Ooredoo Prepaid, mix and Postpaid customers will receive 2020MB free Bonus Data per month till the end of the year with the purchase of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.

The Samsung Z Flip has a storage of 256 GB and comes in Mirror purple. The price of the product is MVR 22,699.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip offer by Ooredoo will be available exclusively via an e-commerce platform, Moolee on Ooredoo app, enabling free nationwide delivery to all corners of Maldives.

Full details are available at the link below:

Source URL: Corporate Maldives